An Acadia Parish man was arrested after police officers say he forced a school bus full of Rayne High School basketball players to stop on Cameron Street and yelled threats at the team’s coach.
The incident happened June 6 in the 9200 block of Cameron Street when 64-year-old Kenneth Navarre of Acadia Parish passed a bus full of Rayne High School basketball players while gesturing at the bus, the Duson Police Department said in a statement.
Some of the players told their coach they saw Navarre wave what appeared to be a handgun.
Once in front of the bus, Navarre brought his blue Ford F-250 to a stop, forcing the eastbound bus to stop. The coach, who was driving the bus, told investigators he did not see Navarre armed but did notice a handgun was stored in the truck’s inside door panel when the 64-year-old approached the bus, the department said.
Navarre “yelled threats at the coach and after about a minute of the coach refusing to open the side window” he returned to his truck and drove away. The 19 players aboard the bus reported to officers they were afraid of being battered and felt Navarre was “deranged” while approaching the bus, Duson police said.
The 64-year-old was identified as the suspect and interviewed Wednesday.
Navarre told investigators that he saw the bus driving “in what he perceived as a reckless and careless manner on Quarter Pole Road” and stopped the bus to get the driver’s name to submit to school officials, the police departmentsaid.
Investigators recovered videos from local businesses and crime cameras that showed Navarre forcing the bus to stop. Navarre was not seen with a gun on video, Duson police said.
The 64-year-old was arrested Monday evening and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on counts of reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated obstruction of a highway, 19 counts of simple assault and one count of simple assault on an educator by a non-student.
Duson Police Chief Kip Judice cautioned motorists to call 911 to report aggressive or reckless drivers and to avoid stopping other vehicles because of the danger posed to all parties.