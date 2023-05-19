File crime scene tape
STAFF FILE PHOTO BY SOPHIA GERMER

The two Calcasieu Parish juveniles who escaped an Acadiana youth lockup are back in law enforcement custody, the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice said in a statement.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. The facility is located at 1815 Terrace Highway in St. Martinville.

The 17-year-old was arrested by St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1:40 a.m. Thursday and turned over to Louisiana State Police, while the 16-year-old was apprehended around 6:50 p.m. Thursday by the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice’s Probation and Parole division and local law enforcement.

Both juveniles were charged with simple escape.

