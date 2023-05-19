The two Calcasieu Parish juveniles who escaped an Acadiana youth lockup are back in law enforcement custody, the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice said in a statement.
The boys, ages 16 and 17, escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. The facility is located at 1815 Terrace Highway in St. Martinville.
The 17-year-old was arrested by St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1:40 a.m. Thursday and turned over to Louisiana State Police, while the 16-year-old was apprehended around 6:50 p.m. Thursday by the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice’s Probation and Parole division and local law enforcement.
Both juveniles were charged with simple escape.