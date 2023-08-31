Two suspects arrested in armed robbery, carjacking in Lafayette Parish
Two suspects were arrested in an early Thursday armed robbery and carjacking, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to a 911 call about an armed robbery and carjacking in the 100 block of Hermosa Lane just after 1 a.m. Thursday. Agents with the sheriff’s office’s Real Time Crime Center located the stolen vehicle and deputies stopped the suspects in the 900 block of West Willow Street, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
Kerry Chaisson, 44, and Heather Guidry, 39, were arrested on counts of armed robbery and carjacking. Chaisson was separately booked with aggravated flight and resisting and officer, and Guidry was arrested on a count of possession of drug paraphernalia, Ponseti said.
Both suspects were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Abbeville brothers convicted of murder in fatal shooting of 18-year-old
A Vermilion Parish jury convicted two brothers of second-degree murder on Wednesday in the July 2022 death of an 18-year-old at an Abbeville apartment complex.
The jury found Donald Briggs III, 26, and his brother, Stefan Briggs, 21, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of JaZaylon Levy, 18, at the Stone Bridge apartments on Rodeo Drive in Abbeville.
Levy was found suffering from a serious gunshot wound to the hip after 911 callers reported at least 10 shots were fired. Levy was transported to Abbeville General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry’s office said in a statement.
The case was investigated by Sgt. Trent Guidry of the Abbeville Police Department and Sgt. Lon Hargrave of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.
At trial, prosecutor Calvin E. Woodruff Jr. presented evidence including surveillance video of the brothers at local businesses before and after the shooting, witness testimony about the brothers arriving at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting and video of the brothers’ silver Mercedes-Benz leaving the scene after the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
“Levy had recently moved to Abbeville, and law enforcement believed he was not the intended target of the Briggs shooting but that he was an innocent bystander,” the district attorney’s office said.
The Briggses will be sentenced on Oct. 16 by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Frederick.