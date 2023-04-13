New Iberia man’s body recovered after he jumped into the Port of Iberia to evade deputies
A New Iberia man’s body was found in the Port of Iberia after he jumped into the body of water while fleeing from deputies during a Monday pursuit, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The body of 47-year-old Darrel John Singleton, Jr. of New Iberia was recovered Thursday from the Port of Iberia by St. Martin Parish and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after a four day long search, St. Martin Parish Captain Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
Deputies attempted to stop Singleton for a traffic violation around 5:37 a.m. Monday while he was driving a silver 2010 Toyota Camry. The sheriff’s office says Singleton refused to stop and fled from deputies into Iberia Parish, where he stopped his vehicle at the Port of Iberia.
Deputies approached the vehicle and discovered Singleton had abandoned the car and jumped into the water, Higgins said.
A search was launched by the sheriff’s office’s marine patrol, with help from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office marine patrol and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, after Singleton’s flight into the water was discovered.
His body was found around 10 a.m Thursday approximately a half mile from where the 47-year-old was seen initially entering the water, Higgins said.
Teen arrested in St. Landry shooting of adult, child in February 2022
A 17-year-old was arrested on April 5 for shooting two people, one victim a child under age 12, in the Opelousas area in February 2022, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
On Feb. 9, 2022, an adult and child under age 12 were shot in the face and shoulder at a home in the 100 block of Milo Lane outside Opelousas.
Sheriff’s office investigators determined the 17-year-old suspect passed the residence repeatedly in a dark colored vehicle with distinguishing features before the shooting. The teen then walked from Milo Lane onto the victim’s property and knocked repeatedly on the door.
The teen initially fired once when the door opened, followed by a series of rapid shots. The suspect then fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
Search warrants for two cell phones used by the teen placed the devices on Milo Lane the night of the shooting. In December, an arrest warrant was issued for the 17-year-old for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
The 17-year-old boy was arrested on April 5 on the four charges and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, the sheriff’s office said.
Opelousas man robs bank, only to hand money back, police say
An Opelousas man was arrested for first-degree robbery Wednesday after he demanded money from a bank teller, then asked that the police be called as soon as the money was turned over, the Opelousas Police Department said.
Officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at St. Landry Bank, 132 E. Landry Street, around 9:40 a.m Wednesday. Officers were told that a man was demanding a teller give him “all the money” with his hand concealed in his pocket, giving the impression he was armed, Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Once given a bag of money by the teller, the suspect, 44-year-old Jamon White of Opelousas, handed the cash to another bank employee and asked that the police be called. He said he would wait for officers to arrive.
On scene, officers determined White was not armed and only possessed a cell phone.
Responding officers suspected White may have been suffering from a mental health crisis based on witness descriptions and his demeanor, and brought him to a hospital for evaluation. Medical staff cleared the 44-year-old for booking and he was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of first-degree robbery, Guidry said.
The court may order further evaluation of White’s mental health, the spokesperson said.
Guidry said Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc “is committed to expanding its training in this area to better prepare officers for these types of encounters.”