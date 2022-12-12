A fire that was ruled accidental has displaced four families, Lafayette firefighters said.
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Park Place Apartments, 100 Belle Fontaine Drive, at 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters said a resident in a downstairs apartment was in a bedroom when he detected smoke coming from inside his apartment. He left the bedroom, found a fire in his kitchen and alerted his neighbors.
The fire spread to the adjacent unit and to two upstairs units, firefighters said. Firefighters were able to control the fire within 20 minutes, but the two downstairs apartments sustained heavy fire damage. The upstairs apartments had moderate damage, mostly from smoke and water.
No one was injured by the fire, but four apartment tenants were displaced, firefighters said. The Red Cross was contacted to assist them.
Fire officials determined the fire originated on the stove top. The occupant was cooking and left the pots unattended, an investigation revealed.