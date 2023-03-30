An Alabama man died Wednesday after suffering injuries in a St. Landry Parish crash in mid-March.
Freddie Thomas, 72, of Wilsonville, Alabama died at an area hospital Wednesday as a result of injuries he suffered when he crashed his 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer on La. 182 near Cotton Patch Road.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. March 16. Thomas was driving east on La. 182 when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The 72-year-old was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened but was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Thirteen days later, he succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation; chemical test results are pending, Gossen said.