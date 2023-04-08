Former Lafayette Police Department officer Alex Ritter is scheduled to appeal his termination before the Lafayette Fire and Police Municipal Civil Service Board on Wednesday, just over two years after Ritter was fired for excessive use of force.
Ritter’s termination, effective April 6, 2021, stemmed from his arrest of Duson resident Edmond Thornton on Dec. 31, 2020. Ritter was arrested on simple battery and malfeasance in office after repeatedly striking Thornton in the head outside the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center while bringing him to the jail for booking.
The criminal case delayed Ritter’s pursuit of an appeal. In April 2022, a grand jury declined charges against Ritter. The grand jury also declined charges against officer Pablo Estrada, who successfully appealed his termination in January; a third officer, Marvin Martin, was indicted on second-degree battery and malfeasance in office.
The fired policeman will not be present physically on Wednesday.
His attorney, Allyson Melancon, indicated in an email to the fire and police board that Ritter will attend the hearing via Zoom because of planned travel; his hearing was originally scheduled for March, but that meeting was canceled because the board was projected to lack a quorum to hold the meeting.
According to internal affairs records included in filings for Wednesday’s hearing, Ritter was one of several officers dispatched to an armed robbery call at the Plantation Inn on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway on Dec. 31, 2020. The suspect, identified as Edmond Thornton, was taken into custody and transported by Ritter to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking.
Video footage from outside LPCC shows Ritter walking Thornton toward the jail for booking.
“Mr. Thornton attempts to speed up his steps but his head is driven into the wall by Officer Ritter. Officer Ritter attempted to gain control of Mr. Thornton by placing one hand on his back and the other driving his head into the wall. Officer Ritter struggled to gain control of Mr. Thornton which resulted in his hands around Mr. Thornton’s throat and neck,” Det. Patrick Pattum summarized in the internal affairs report.
The struggle continues.
“Office Ritter delivered approximately (8) eight strikes to Mr. Thornton’s head,” the summary of the video footage said.
Video footage was collected from LPCC and Ritter’s body camera, which fell off during the struggle, and interviews were conducted with Ritter, Thornton, a supervisor on shift the night of the incident and two department training officers who gave opinions on Ritter’s use of force, the internal affairs records show.
Ritter was placed on administrative leave beginning Jan. 1, 2021 while the incident was investigated. Following a pre-disciplinary hearing, then-Chief Thomas Glover ordered Ritter’s firing for excessive use of force and violating professional conduct standards in April 2021.
Ritter and his attorney argue that Glover’s decision to fire the rookie officer was without good faith or just cause.
Melancon asserts that Ritter was alone with a dangerous, resisting suspect and used an allowable level of force to regain control after both the officer’s presence and verbal commands failed to have an effect, echoing Ritter’s statements during the administrative investigation.
She also argues that Ritter did not have a prior disciplinary record and firing Ritter was not in line with the department’s policy of employing positive, progressive discipline.
“The testimony and evidence will show that a rookie officer with two and a half months of actual solo road experience failed to transition to a different tactic while struggling with an aggressive, shirtless, sweating, felony suspect who had earlier robbed a man at knife point and fought with officers. He was alone without backup. This struggle lasted for at least 60 seconds while LPSO deputy(ies) filmed it,” Melancon argues in a pre-hearing memo.
In response, Corry argues on behalf of Lafayette Consolidated Government and the police department that Ritter did not use the lowest level of force available and continued to strike Thornton when he should have transitioned to a different tactic to subdue him.
Corry also challenges why Ritter did not request assistance transporting Thornton.
“Regardless of whether Ritter was a Lafayette Police Officer for 10 years or 10 minutes, the conduct expected of him, and the General Orders which govern that conduct, are the same. Lafayette Police officers are held to a high standard of conduct and professionalism. As Police Officers, it is crucial that their actions portray sound judgment and good decision making, which reflect positively upon the reputation and integrity of the Lafayette Police Department at all times,” attorney Michael Corry argued in a pre-hearing memo.
While not included on the charges list when Ritter booked Thornton into jail, the Duson man was later charged with simple escape, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest tied to his scuffle with Ritter. Those charges were later dismissed when Thornton pleaded to simple battery, in place of the armed robbery charge, in December 2021.