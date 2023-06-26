An Iberia Parish family woke up to a surprise early Saturday morning when they discovered an alligator inside their home.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a home on John Darnall Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after a family’s dog alerted them to a 5-foot alligator inside the residence. The alligator crawled inside through a doggy door, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Deputies captured the alligator with help from agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and relocated the reptile.