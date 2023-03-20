A Denham Springs man was arrested after accusations he went to his ex-girlfriend’s Abbeville residence with a gun and raped her, police said.
Abbeville police officers responded to a residence on Schlessinger Street after a report around 1:08 p.m. Sunday that a woman was held at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. Officers made contact with the woman, who said her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Mathew Scott of Denham Springs, arrived at her home with a gun and then raped her, Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy said in a statement.
The woman was taken to Abbeville General Hospital, where a rape kit was performed.
Scott was stopped by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Louisiana State Police troopers on Interstate 10 before the North University Avenue exit. He was apprehended on a warrant for first-degree rape and false imprisonment, and was later booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, Hardy said.
The 33-year-old’s bond is currently set at $150,000 for the rape charge and $50,000 for the false imprisonment charge.