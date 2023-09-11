An Arnaudville man was arrested after a Thursday domestic dispute spiraled into a struggle with a police officer over a gun, a vehicle crash and a standoff, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.
Deputies responded Thursday to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Highway 741 in Arnaudville. The suspect, 32-year-old Andre Landrio, Jr., is accused of striking his wife while arguing in their vehicle, Guidroz said in a statement.
Deputies ordered Landrio to exit the vehicle and when he refused a deputy attempted to forcibly remove him. In response, the 32-year-old lunged at the deputy and attempted to grab his firearm from his holster. The deputy put space between himself and Landrio, but the 32-year-old again approached him aggressively and the two men fell to the ground, the sheriff said.
“Landrio again attempted to grab the deputy’s firearm and stated that he was going to kill the deputy,” Guidroz said in the statement.
During the scuffle, Landrio’s wife and a witness fled the scene in the couple’s vehicle. Landrio allegedly disengaged with the officer and took the witness’s vehicle in order to pursue his spouse. The vehicles crashed during the chase and Landrio fled the scene on foot, the sheriff said.
The 32-year-old was apprehended on Friday following a brief standoff.
He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count each of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, attempted disarming of a police officer, domestic abuse battery, hit-and-run driving, aggravated criminal damage to property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Guidroz said.
At the time of his arrest, Landrio was on bond for three counts of attempted second-degree murder out of Orleans Parish and subject to an ankle monitor, the sheriff said.