A Ville Platte man was arrested Tuesday in connection to drugs and a weapon that was allegedly found in a home where where a deputy marshal was killed Monday while serving a warrant.
Vonteeko Lamar Anderson, 23, was arrested Tuesday by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and intent to distribute schedule 1 drugs. Anderson's bond is $100,000.
Anderson arrest comes after the Monday night death of deputy marshal Barry Giglio, who was serving a warrant obtained by state police to search the West Beauregard Street home when they found weapons and drugs allegedly connected with Anderson.
It is unclear whether Anderson resided in the home or was involved in the shooting that left Giglio and another person dead. Louisiana State Police did not answer inquiries.
An 18-year-old woman, who was in the home, was arrested but was released when State Police did not bring charges against her.
Ville Platte Mayor Ryan LeDay Williams said Giglio was assisting the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office in serving a warrant at a residence when the shooting occurred. Giglio and a civilian were killed and two others, including another law enforcement officer, were critically injured. Williams said more information is being developed as investigators determine exactly what happened Monday night.
“This tragedy is yet another reminder of the sacrifices men and women in law enforcement make each and every day when they put on their uniform and badge, not knowing if they’ll come home to their families at the end of each day. Deputy Marshal Giglio’s ultimate sacrifice in service of his community will never be forgotten,” Williams said in a statement.
Williams, 38, said he can’t remember anything like this happening in the city in his memory. He said local elected officials and law enforcement will be working together and using all available resources to curb violence in the city.
“In closing, life is a precious gift that God affords us daily and should not be taken for granted. The posture for our city must always be prayer, not just as a response, but prayer as a defense. We as a community have to pray in a way that dismantles these systems,” the Ville Platte mayor said in his statement.
Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas, the president of the Louisiana City Marshals and City Constables Association, said in a letter to members that Giglio served with the Ville Platte City Marshals Office for two years and previously served 16 years with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas said he will meet with Ville Platte City Marshal Nicole Snoddy on Wednesday to begin funeral preparations for Giglio, and the association has established a GoFundMe for Giglio’s family. He encouraged association member groups to donate toward the family’s fund.
“Please keep Marshal Nicole Snoddy and her staff in your thoughts and prayers. As Deputy Marshal Giglio will not be returning home to his family,” Thomas wrote.