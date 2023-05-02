Louisiana State Police have arrested a man in connection to a Saturday and hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a bicyclist in St. Landry Parish.
Police say 32-year-old Samuel Clay Richard of Church Point was arrested for a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Randy Thibodeaux. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with felony hit and run, negligent homicide, and operating a vehicle while under suspension.
The arrest was the result of a tip made to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office from a concerned citizen.
The crash occured shortly after 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Louisiana Highway 93 in the Sunset area. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Randy Thibodeaux of Sunset.
An initial investigation revealed that Thibodeaux was riding a bicycle southbound on LA 93, north of LA 356 near Wild Rose Road, when he was struck by a vehicle police later described as a metallic gray 2013-2015 Honda Accord 2 door. Thibodeaux, after having been struck, was ejected from the bicycle. He was located the ditch by a family member who had been searching for him since Friday night, when Thibodeaux was last seen.
Thibodeaux was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.