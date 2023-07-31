An arrest has been made in connection with an investigation into Pumpkin Patch Daycare in Eunice.
Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef said his department is still investigating Pumpkin Patch Daycare after receiving complaints about workers participating in the mistreatment of children. A video surfaced last week of children being taped to chairs and cheese being thrown in their faces. So far, one arrest has been made, he said.
Alyssa Eve Dupre, 23, a resident of Oakdale was arrested Sunday and is being help in the St. Landry Parish jail on $18,000 bond. She is charged with six counts of felony cruelty to juveniles.
A former employee sent KLFY video of children allegedly being mistreated at the day care.
LeBouef's department was made aware of the videos last week when someone brought the videos to them. The videos were shared through text messages, Snapchat and Facebook Messenger.
"We know the videos are quite old, a year and half, two years old." LeBouef said, "It doesn't matter, there's no statute of limitations. We're going to investigate as it happened yesterday."
LeBouef could not say how many adults were involved in the acts. The investigation is ongoing.
"We follow up on everything we've got. At this point, it's still early like I said, we don't want to jeopardize any part of the investigation," he said.