Investigators suspect a vacant home on North Pine Street was intentionally set on fire Monday morning, the Lafayette Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to the house fire in the 100 block of North Pine Street around 8:50 a.m. Monday and found smoke surrounding the home and flames coming from several windows. Emergency crews searched the home and determined the residence was not occupied. Firefighters confirmed the home was vacant after determining no utilities were connected, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The fire caused substantial damage to the home. Investigators suspect the home was intentionally set on fire, he said.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Lafayette Fire Department at 337-291-8716 or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.