A 22-year-old bicyclist was killed after being struck by two vehicles, one of which fled the scene, on a highway in St. Landry Parish Wednesday morning.
Davonte Chane Edwards, 22, of Breaux Bridge, was biking on La. 182 near Whispering Oaks Lane when he was struck from behind by a 2007 Toyota Camry around 5:30 a.m.
Edwards, who was biking near the road’s centerline, was thrown from the bicycle and into the highway’s northbound lane, where he was struck again by an unknown vehicle, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured and showed no signs of impairment, but standard toxicology samples were taken from the driver and Edwards for analysis.
Anyone with information about the second driver who fled the scene is asked to call the Louisiana State Police Troop I office at 337-262-5884, Senegal said.