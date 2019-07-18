Two men have been arrested and another is wanted in a June Ville Platte armed robbery, KATC reports.
Jarinsky Jones, 19, is wanted on one count of aggravated battery and one count of second-degree robbery after a man was attacked and robbed on South Soileau Street on June 24, according to Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue. The man was hospitalized with head injuries and spent time in the ICU after the attack, he said.
Isaiah Arvie, 20, and Jaylon Thomas, 17, have each been arrested on one count of aggravated battery and one count of second-degree robbery in the case, Lartigue said.