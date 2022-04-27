A man and child were killed and three other children were injured in a shooting in Opelousas.
Opelousas Police Department officers responded to a shooting just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mia Street and found five victims injured. A 46-year-old man died at the scene and a 4-year-old girl died from her injuries after being taken to a local hospital, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
A 17-month-old girl is hospitalized with serious injuries and a 7-year-old boy is hospitalized but in stable condition. A 16-year-old girl also suffered minor injuries, a statement said.
Major Mark Guidry, department spokesperson, said officers responded to reports of a fight between two adult women at the location roughly two to three hours before the shooting occurred. The women are neighbors, he said.
Two men later became involved in the dispute and multiple rounds were fired into a residence. The 46-year-old man and the 4-year-old, 17-month-old and 7-year-old children were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, and were related to one of the women involved in the earlier fight, Guidry said.
The 16-year-old was in a neighboring residence and was struck by a stray bullet, he said.
“Identities of the victims will be released once next of kin notification has been verified and family members have had time to process this tragic situation,” McLendon said in a statement.
The Opelousas Police Department asks that anyone with information in the shooting contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.