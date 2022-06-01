The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help to catch two burglars who stole roughly $15,000 worth of cigarettes from a parish mini mart.
The two burglars used a small pink dumbbell to break the glass front door and gain entry to Vautrots Mini Market at 1038 Peach Bloom Highway, south of Church Point. The break-in took place in the early morning hours of March 23, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspects hauled two trash cans into the mini mart, went behind the counter and filled the cans with cartons of cigarettes before fleeing back out the hole shattered in the front door, surveillance footage shared by the mini mart shows.
The burglars stole an estimated $15,000 in cigarettes, the sheriff’s office said.
The two men, believed to be a tall, Black man of slim build and a White man of medium build, escaped the scene in a newer model white Toyota Camry with black factory wheels. The vehicle had no license plate. The vehicle was last seen driving toward the Church Point city limits, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information in the burglary is asked to call the Acadia Crime Stoppers tips line at 337-789-TIPS or report the tip using the agency’s P3 app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, the sheriff’s office said.