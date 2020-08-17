St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said Monday that deputies arrested 14 inmates and one former inmate on racketeering charges. The investigation was initiated after contraband was discovered in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. During the course of the investigation, Deputies uncovered an elaborate drug distribution network carried out by both “working inmates” and general population inmates.
Arrest warrants were obtained and these incarcerated inmates were charged: Daylon Alexander, 40, Kieon Alexander, 23, Marshall Alexander, 42, Quincy Alexander, 42, Hayven Augillard, 33, Joshua Dardar, 40, Austin Granger, 21, Arlondo Henson, 49, Brenan Jean Batiste, 19, Homer John, 38, Kentrell Ledet, 27, Demarcus Smith, 21, Javonty Williams, 21, Gerald Zenon, 39.
Danah Thibodeaux, 29, was released prior to the culmination of the investigation and was arrested Monday morning on racketeering activity, which encompassed the following four charges: Manufacture, distribution of synthetic marijuana; manufacture, distribution of controlled dangerous substances; money laundering; introduction of contraband.
He was also charged with transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substances activity.
All suspects were booked on the above charges with the exception of Daylon Alexander, who was extradited to a correctional facility in Texas during the course of the investigation. He will be extradited later to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where he will be booked on the above charges.
Breaux’s said his main initiatives when he took office July 1 was to rid St. Martin Parish of illegal drug activity and eradicate contraband from the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.
“Jail should be a place of rehabilitation,” he said in an issued statement. “This is an opportunity for offenders to take advantage of a drug-free environment and allow themselves to address their chemical dependency issues.”
The investigation continued Monday with more arrests pending, Capt. Ginny Higgins said.