A woman’s body was found near a warehouse storage space in the 100 block of Philomine Street in Lafayette on Friday morning.
Lafayette Police are investigating the report as a suspicious death. Portions of Philomine and Huval streets were cordoned off with police tape as investigators examined the scene and collected evidence around noon.
Harold Davis, Sr., 55, owns the building where the body was found and said the woman was alive when he arrived sometime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday. He said he uses the building for a variety of storage uses and works on cars in the parking lot in front of the building.
The woman was sitting inside a truck on the property when he arrived, and he said he asked her to leave. Davis left the building, while his son Harold Davis, Jr., 25, and Preston Edward, 58, remained onsite to work on a car they were repairing. They assumed the woman had left after speaking with her, they said.
Edward walked down the street to a nearby corner store and when he returned, they discovered the woman’s body.
Harold Davis Jr. and Edward said they found the woman’s body slumped beside a truck in the building’s parking lot, her head leaned against the truck’s fender. They checked on her, thinking the woman was sleeping, and attempted to shake her awake, Edward said.
When she remained unresponsive, Harold Davis, Jr. said they shifted her onto her back, and he attempted to perform CPR while on the phone with a 911 operator.
“There was nothing they could do,” Harold Davis, Sr. said.
Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the death will remain under investigation pending the results of an autopsy by the coroner’s office.