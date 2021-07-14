The Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board put off discussion on a complaint against Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover and a police captain until they can gather more information.

The complaint, filed by Citizens for a New Louisiana leader Michael Lunsford, claimed Glover failed to investigate a citizen complaint that alleged Lafayette Police Capt. Mike Brown used his police status to intimidate a landlord. Lunsford said he acquired a copy of the complaint in a May 4 records request, along with Brown’s internal affairs concise officer history and a criminal offense report from April.

Lunsford said neither incident appeared on Brown’s concise internal affairs history, a summation of internal affairs investigations and punishments during his career, and “based on information and belief” Glover hadn’t ordered investigations into either report. He also said the facts suggested Brown’s actions were “clear and direct violations of the Lafayette Police Department’s code of conduct.”

Hearing pushed back for fired Lafayette officer after attorney says case pending at DA’s office A planned termination appeals hearing for former Lafayette Police Department officer Pablo Estrada was pushed back Wednesday after his attorne…

“In the current political climate, Chief Glover’s failure to order an Internal Affairs investigation into these potential abuses of police power violate the public trust and his obligations as the City of Lafayette’s Chief of Police,” Lunsford wrote in a letter to the board.

Attorney Michael Corry, representing Lafayette Consolidated Government and the police department, said he believed an investigation into the complaint had been completed and the original complainant had been notified in a letter.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The board batted around options for moving forward before putting discussion off until their next meeting and requesting Corry produce basic information and a timeline on the department’s investigation.

+3 State Police report on Trayford Pellerin shooting death includes officers' names A Louisiana State Police report released Tuesday on its investigation into the August 2020 shooting death of Trayford Pellerin by three Lafaye…

The original complaint, filed by a man whose name was redacted, said in mid-December Brown appeared at the man’s residence and harassed him, calling him a “scam artist,” before telling him he could not collect rent or evict his tenants. He claimed Brown was friends with his tenant and was abusing his police position.

Brown detained the man in his yard and checked his ID through police dispatch, the complaint alleged.

A separate offense report included in Lunsford’s complaint, dated April 7, listed Brown as a person charged or arrested in an extortion incident at 221 S. St. Antoine St., the address for C&R Banquet Hall. The police department’s headquarters was listed as his address. No details on the alleged incident were included in the report.

Lunsford was not directly involved in either incident. He told the board Wednesday he was “just bringing it to their attention” and felt they could be another set of eyes on the situation.