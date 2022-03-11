A Lafayette man arrested Thursday on aggravated kidnapping, second-degree rape, and three more charges, knew the woman he allegedly kidnapped and raped Wednesday night, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
The woman was known to David A. Sonnier, LPD spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green confirmed. The woman's co-workers alerted authorities that she didn't show up for work Thursday morning, Green said.
“They had alerted the authorities that she may be in danger when she did not show up for work,” she said.
According to the police, Sonnier, 50, grabbed the woman outside her home around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and forcefully dragged her back inside, where he held her captive for hours. The following day, he allegedly forced the victim to drive him to an ATM and withdraw money while threatening her with a gun, authorities said.
Sonnier and the victim were later found by Scott police in the victim’s car. He was booked on aggravated kidnapping, second-degree rape, armed robbery, home invasion, and false imprisonment.