A stretch of Surrey Street is closed as the Lafayette Fire Department and hazmat crews work to offload diesel after a tanker flipped over Friday morning.
The tanker flipped in the 1600 block of Surrey Street around 7:45 a.m. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and truck driver was taken to a local hospital after sustaining moderate injuries, Lafayette Fire spokesman Alton Trahan said.
Surrey Street is closed from the Surrey Street Bridge to the Beaver Park entrance and will remain closed until at least 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. as the crews work to offload fuel, he said.
The Lafayette hazmat team, Louisiana State Police hazmat team the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality are overseeing the transfer of the remaining diesel from the crashed vehicle to another tanker. Some fuel leaked out after the crash, but hazmat crews were able to contain the minor spill and prevent further leaking, Trahan said.