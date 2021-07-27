An 80-year-old man was shot inside his home Monday night in the 1500 block of St. Joseph Street, according to New Iberia Police.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 11 p.m. Monday, finding the victim shortly after. He was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition, according to IPD spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes.
If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.