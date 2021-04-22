A second suspect has been arrested in the April 9 slaying of a 25-year-old Abbeville man.
Jacolby Nunez, 32, of Abbeville, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge Wednesday. Nunez was already incarcerated at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on counts of home invasion and simple burglary for an unrelated case, Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a statement.
Nunez is accused in the death of James Joseph Jr., who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of E. Lafayette Street around 9:30 a.m. April 9. He died as a result of the shooting, Touchet said.
Another suspect, 29-year-old Jordan Tyler Matthews of Abbeville, was arrested by the Lafayette Police Department on Friday and transferred to Vermilion Parish, where he was booked on a count of principal to second-degree murder, the statement said.