Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit attends a town hall meeting hosted by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at city hall in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

The Lafayette Police and Fire departments are conducting random checks of area businesses for compliance with coronavirus safety guidelines.

Businesses in violation are given verbal warnings. The week of June 22-30, few were found in violation, but Fire Chief Robert Benoit said he knows many businesses are not following government mandates to wear masks and limit the number of people inside businesses.

"People are not complying," he said. "We check and they're in compliance. We leave and they go back to business as usual."

The Fire Prevention Bureau conducts random checks on weekends, mostly at local bars and lounges to see if they are complying with capacity limits, Alton Trahan, public information officer, said. They also check other businesses based upon citizen complaints.

Police officers use their discretion to check businesses, Sgt. Wayne Griffin, public information officer, said. Most of the businesses checked by the department June 22-30 were restaurants.

Officers don't have a comprehensive list of restaurants, he said, so they primarily check those they pass while on patrol or that they know about.

"Because officers are doing the checks proactively and independently, follow-up checks are not required," Griffin said. "However, if the officer is familiar with a particular place being in violation they are encouraged to recheck that place the next time they work the detail."

To report a non-compliant business, dial 911 or the Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8701.

There are several instances in the attached list where businesses were checked three and four consecutive days. It should be noted that it usually was a different police officer conducting the check each day.

JUNE 22-30 compliance checks by Lafayette Police and Lafayette Fire departments:

Agave Mexican Grill, 525 Bertrand Dr., June 25

Agave Mexican Grill, 1919 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 29

Applebee's, 5630 Johnston St., June 27

BJ's Brewhouse, 4511 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 29

Blaze Pizza, 111 Meadow Farm Rd., June 29, June 30

Bolt Bar, 114 McKinley St., June 26 or June 27

Boston Market, 1701 N. University Ave., June 25

Breaux's Mart, 2600 Moss St., June 26, June 28

* Buffalo Wild Wings, 4415 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 28 compliant, *June 30 kitchen employees not wearing masks

Buffalo Wild Wings, 2804 Evangeline Thruway, June 26, June 27, June 28, June 29

Buffet City, 120 Curran Lane, June 25

Bulldog, 109 Gen. Mouton, June 26 or June 27

Burger King, 2256  Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 27

* Burger King, 1500 Johnston St., June 28 not in compliance (not specified).

Burger King, 3801 Moss St., June 25, June 29, June 30

Burger King, 2629 W. Pinhook Rd., June 26

* Burger King, 1726 N. University Ave., June 25 compliant, *June 30 employees not wearing masks

Cafe Coachella, 2700 Moss St., June 25, June 26, June 28

* Champgane's Grocery Store, 454 Heymann Blvd., June 26 or 27 fire department received complaint, employees not wearing masks

Charlie's Seafood, 1204 Moss St., June 26, June 27, June 28

Checker's, 4414 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 27

* Checkers, 113 W. Willow, June 25 a few employees serving food were not wearing masks.

Chevron (Kleiser), 104 Gloria Switch Rd., June 30

Chick-fil-A, 3806 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 27

Chick-fil-A, 3205 Louisiana Ave., June 26, June 27, June 29, June 30

Chili's, 3220 NE Evangeline Thruway, June 26, June 27, June 29

Church's Fried Chicken, 1602 N. University Ave., June 27

Cici's Pizza, 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 27

Club 425, 425 Jefferson St., June 26 or June 27

Corner Bar, 3103 Johnston St., June 26 or June 27

Cracker Barrel, 116 Alcide Dominique, June 25, June 27

* Cupid's Daiquiris, 600 SE Evangeline Thruway, June 27 employees not wearing masks while serving.

Daiquiri Supreme, 4680 Johnston St., June 26 or June 27

DQ Dairy Queen, 2121 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 29

Domino's Pizza, 201-A W. Gloria Switch Rd., June 27

Domino's Pizza, 107 E. University Ave., June 28

Don's Seafood Hut, 4309 Johnston St., June 25, June 29

El Pollo Loco, 3808 Johnston St., June 30

* El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant, 1934 Moss St., June 25, June 26 and June 28 compliant. *June 29 employees not wearing masks.

Fat Albert's, 1322 Moss St., June 25, June 26, June 29

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2507 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 26, June 29

Grant Street Dance Hall, 113 W. Grant St., June 26.

* Great Harvest Bread Co., 854 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 26 or June 27 fire department received complaint employees not wearing masks.

Great Wall Buffet, 201-D W. Gloria Switch Rd., June 27

Green Room, 229 Jefferson St., June 26 or June 27

* Ground Pati, 2512 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 30 employees not wearing masks in kitchen.

Grouse Room, 427 Jefferson St., June 26 or June 27

Grub Burger, 1905 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 29

Hot Food Express, 3013 Cameron St., June 29

IHOP, 3230 NE Evangeline Thruway, June 27, June 29

Izzo's Illegal Burritos, 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 28, June 30

Jimmy John's, 3816 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 29

Jimmy John's, 2920 Johnston St., June 25

Julien's Poboys, 1900 W. University Ave., June 27, June 30

Kevin's Seafood, 2018 W. University Ave., June 26, June 27, June 28, June 29, June 30

KD Seafood Express, 1227 N. University Ave., June 27, June 29

KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken), 3328 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 26

KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken), 1300 N. University Ave., June 25, June 27, June 30

La Bamba, 4416 Johnston St., June 26 or June 27

La Caretta, 400 Jefferson St.,  June 28

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 3136 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 25

La Pizzeria, 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 30

Laura's II, 1904 W. University Ave., June 27, June 30

Legacy, 522 Jefferson St., June 26 or June 27

Legend's Downtown, 413 Jefferson St., June 27

Lotus Garden, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 25 

Lumberjack's Soul Food, 4016 Moss St., June 25, June 28

Lunch Box, 3909 Moss St., June 25, June 28

M&S Grocery, 2720 Louisiana Ave., June 30

McCalister's Deli, 4409 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 28, June 30

* McDonald's, 4555 Johnston St., June 26 employees at drive-thru not wearing masks.

McDonald's, 1522 Johnston St., June 28

McDonald's, 2515 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 26, June 28, June 29

McDonald's, 3201 Louisiana Ave., June 26, June 30

McDonald's, 2600 W. Pinhook Rd., June 26

* McDonald's, 1737 N. University Ave, June 25 one employee serving food was not wearing a mask.

Panera Bread, 2622 Johnston St., June 29

Pedro's Tacos & Tequila Bar, 3323 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 25

Pho Home Vietnamese Restaurant, 120 Curran Lane, June 25

Picadilly Cafeteria, 100 Arnould Blvd., June 25

Pizza Hut, 1821 Pinhook Rd., June 27

Pizza Village, 1935 Moss St., June 25, June 26, June 28

Poké Geaux, 2668 Johnston St., June 25, June 29

Pop's Poboys, 740 Jefferson St., June 26

Popeye's, 2216 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 27

Popeye's, 2404 W. Congress St., June 26

Popeye's, 1300 W. Pinhook Rd., June 27, June 28

Potato Place, 3803 Moss St., June 29

Racetrac, 3200 Louisiana Ave., june 30

Raising Cane's, 2426 W. Congress St., June 26, June 27

Raising Cane's, 2516 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 27, June 28

Saigon Noodles, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 25

Saltgrass Steakhouse, 4321 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 28

* Sam's Southern Eatery, 108 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 29 employees without masks. Police provided both cooks with masks.

* Shoe Station, 3606 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 26 or June 27 employees not wearing masks.

Shop Rite, 1100 N. University Ave., June 30

Smoke N Go, 4490 Moss St., June 30

Smoothie King, 4307 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 26, June 30

Somewhere's Else Loung, 1506 Surrey St., June 26 or June 27

Sonic, 4792 Johnston St., June 26, June 28

Sonic, 2511 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 26, June 28, June 29

* Sonic, 231 W. Willow St., *June 25 a few employees serving food were not wearing masks. June 28 in compliance.

Spoonbill Watering Hole, 900 Jefferson St., June 26

Steven's Fine Foods, 208 S. Pierce St., June 29

Subway, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 25, June 29

Subway, 201-L W. Gloria Switch Rd., June 27

Subway, 3211 Louisiana Ave., June 29

Subway, 1700 N. University Ave., June 25

Taco Bell, 2406 W. Congress St., June 26, June 27

Taco Bell, 3103 Louisiana Ave., June 30

Taco Bell, 1935 W. Pinhook Rd., June 27

Target, 3225 Louisiana Ave., June 26, June 27, June 28

Texas Roadhouse, 5620 Johnston St., June 27

Tropical Smoothie, 4601 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 28

* Waffle House, 1800 N. University Ave., June 30 employees not wearing masks.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 2336 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 25, June 29

Wendy's, 4808 Ambassador Caffery Parway, June 27

Wendy's, 3236 NW Evangeline Thruway, June 29

Whataburger, 1845 W. Pinhook Rd., June 27

Whataburger, 1725 N. University Ave., June 30

Wing Stop, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 25, June 29

* Violators given verbal warnings

Email Claire Taylor at ctaylor@theadvocate.com.

