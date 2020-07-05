The Lafayette Police and Fire departments are conducting random checks of area businesses for compliance with coronavirus safety guidelines.
Businesses in violation are given verbal warnings. The week of June 22-30, few were found in violation, but Fire Chief Robert Benoit said he knows many businesses are not following government mandates to wear masks and limit the number of people inside businesses.
"People are not complying," he said. "We check and they're in compliance. We leave and they go back to business as usual."
The Fire Prevention Bureau conducts random checks on weekends, mostly at local bars and lounges to see if they are complying with capacity limits, Alton Trahan, public information officer, said. They also check other businesses based upon citizen complaints.
Police officers use their discretion to check businesses, Sgt. Wayne Griffin, public information officer, said. Most of the businesses checked by the department June 22-30 were restaurants.
Officers don't have a comprehensive list of restaurants, he said, so they primarily check those they pass while on patrol or that they know about.
"Because officers are doing the checks proactively and independently, follow-up checks are not required," Griffin said. "However, if the officer is familiar with a particular place being in violation they are encouraged to recheck that place the next time they work the detail."
To report a non-compliant business, dial 911 or the Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8701.
There are several instances in the attached list where businesses were checked three and four consecutive days. It should be noted that it usually was a different police officer conducting the check each day.
JUNE 22-30 compliance checks by Lafayette Police and Lafayette Fire departments:
Agave Mexican Grill, 525 Bertrand Dr., June 25
Agave Mexican Grill, 1919 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 29
Applebee's, 5630 Johnston St., June 27
BJ's Brewhouse, 4511 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 29
Blaze Pizza, 111 Meadow Farm Rd., June 29, June 30
Bolt Bar, 114 McKinley St., June 26 or June 27
Boston Market, 1701 N. University Ave., June 25
Breaux's Mart, 2600 Moss St., June 26, June 28
* Buffalo Wild Wings, 4415 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 28 compliant, *June 30 kitchen employees not wearing masks
Buffalo Wild Wings, 2804 Evangeline Thruway, June 26, June 27, June 28, June 29
Buffet City, 120 Curran Lane, June 25
Bulldog, 109 Gen. Mouton, June 26 or June 27
Burger King, 2256 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 27
* Burger King, 1500 Johnston St., June 28 not in compliance (not specified).
Burger King, 3801 Moss St., June 25, June 29, June 30
Burger King, 2629 W. Pinhook Rd., June 26
* Burger King, 1726 N. University Ave., June 25 compliant, *June 30 employees not wearing masks
Cafe Coachella, 2700 Moss St., June 25, June 26, June 28
* Champgane's Grocery Store, 454 Heymann Blvd., June 26 or 27 fire department received complaint, employees not wearing masks
Charlie's Seafood, 1204 Moss St., June 26, June 27, June 28
Checker's, 4414 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 27
* Checkers, 113 W. Willow, June 25 a few employees serving food were not wearing masks.
Chevron (Kleiser), 104 Gloria Switch Rd., June 30
Chick-fil-A, 3806 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 27
Chick-fil-A, 3205 Louisiana Ave., June 26, June 27, June 29, June 30
Chili's, 3220 NE Evangeline Thruway, June 26, June 27, June 29
Church's Fried Chicken, 1602 N. University Ave., June 27
Cici's Pizza, 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 27
Club 425, 425 Jefferson St., June 26 or June 27
Corner Bar, 3103 Johnston St., June 26 or June 27
Cracker Barrel, 116 Alcide Dominique, June 25, June 27
* Cupid's Daiquiris, 600 SE Evangeline Thruway, June 27 employees not wearing masks while serving.
Daiquiri Supreme, 4680 Johnston St., June 26 or June 27
DQ Dairy Queen, 2121 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 29
Domino's Pizza, 201-A W. Gloria Switch Rd., June 27
Domino's Pizza, 107 E. University Ave., June 28
Don's Seafood Hut, 4309 Johnston St., June 25, June 29
El Pollo Loco, 3808 Johnston St., June 30
* El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant, 1934 Moss St., June 25, June 26 and June 28 compliant. *June 29 employees not wearing masks.
Fat Albert's, 1322 Moss St., June 25, June 26, June 29
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2507 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 26, June 29
Grant Street Dance Hall, 113 W. Grant St., June 26.
* Great Harvest Bread Co., 854 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 26 or June 27 fire department received complaint employees not wearing masks.
Great Wall Buffet, 201-D W. Gloria Switch Rd., June 27
Green Room, 229 Jefferson St., June 26 or June 27
* Ground Pati, 2512 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 30 employees not wearing masks in kitchen.
Grouse Room, 427 Jefferson St., June 26 or June 27
Grub Burger, 1905 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 29
Hot Food Express, 3013 Cameron St., June 29
IHOP, 3230 NE Evangeline Thruway, June 27, June 29
Izzo's Illegal Burritos, 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 28, June 30
Jimmy John's, 3816 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 29
Jimmy John's, 2920 Johnston St., June 25
Julien's Poboys, 1900 W. University Ave., June 27, June 30
Kevin's Seafood, 2018 W. University Ave., June 26, June 27, June 28, June 29, June 30
KD Seafood Express, 1227 N. University Ave., June 27, June 29
KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken), 3328 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 26
KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken), 1300 N. University Ave., June 25, June 27, June 30
La Bamba, 4416 Johnston St., June 26 or June 27
La Caretta, 400 Jefferson St., June 28
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 3136 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 25
La Pizzeria, 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 30
Laura's II, 1904 W. University Ave., June 27, June 30
Legacy, 522 Jefferson St., June 26 or June 27
Legend's Downtown, 413 Jefferson St., June 27
Lotus Garden, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 25
Lumberjack's Soul Food, 4016 Moss St., June 25, June 28
Lunch Box, 3909 Moss St., June 25, June 28
M&S Grocery, 2720 Louisiana Ave., June 30
McCalister's Deli, 4409 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 28, June 30
* McDonald's, 4555 Johnston St., June 26 employees at drive-thru not wearing masks.
McDonald's, 1522 Johnston St., June 28
McDonald's, 2515 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 26, June 28, June 29
McDonald's, 3201 Louisiana Ave., June 26, June 30
McDonald's, 2600 W. Pinhook Rd., June 26
* McDonald's, 1737 N. University Ave, June 25 one employee serving food was not wearing a mask.
Panera Bread, 2622 Johnston St., June 29
Pedro's Tacos & Tequila Bar, 3323 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 25
Pho Home Vietnamese Restaurant, 120 Curran Lane, June 25
Picadilly Cafeteria, 100 Arnould Blvd., June 25
Pizza Hut, 1821 Pinhook Rd., June 27
Pizza Village, 1935 Moss St., June 25, June 26, June 28
Poké Geaux, 2668 Johnston St., June 25, June 29
Pop's Poboys, 740 Jefferson St., June 26
Popeye's, 2216 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 27
Popeye's, 2404 W. Congress St., June 26
Popeye's, 1300 W. Pinhook Rd., June 27, June 28
Potato Place, 3803 Moss St., June 29
Racetrac, 3200 Louisiana Ave., june 30
Raising Cane's, 2426 W. Congress St., June 26, June 27
Raising Cane's, 2516 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 27, June 28
Saigon Noodles, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 25
Saltgrass Steakhouse, 4321 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 28
* Sam's Southern Eatery, 108 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 29 employees without masks. Police provided both cooks with masks.
* Shoe Station, 3606 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 26 or June 27 employees not wearing masks.
Shop Rite, 1100 N. University Ave., June 30
Smoke N Go, 4490 Moss St., June 30
Smoothie King, 4307 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 26, June 30
Somewhere's Else Loung, 1506 Surrey St., June 26 or June 27
Sonic, 4792 Johnston St., June 26, June 28
Sonic, 2511 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 26, June 28, June 29
* Sonic, 231 W. Willow St., *June 25 a few employees serving food were not wearing masks. June 28 in compliance.
Spoonbill Watering Hole, 900 Jefferson St., June 26
Steven's Fine Foods, 208 S. Pierce St., June 29
Subway, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 25, June 29
Subway, 201-L W. Gloria Switch Rd., June 27
Subway, 3211 Louisiana Ave., June 29
Subway, 1700 N. University Ave., June 25
Taco Bell, 2406 W. Congress St., June 26, June 27
Taco Bell, 3103 Louisiana Ave., June 30
Taco Bell, 1935 W. Pinhook Rd., June 27
Target, 3225 Louisiana Ave., June 26, June 27, June 28
Texas Roadhouse, 5620 Johnston St., June 27
Tropical Smoothie, 4601 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 28
* Waffle House, 1800 N. University Ave., June 30 employees not wearing masks.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 2336 Kaliste Saloom Rd., June 25, June 29
Wendy's, 4808 Ambassador Caffery Parway, June 27
Wendy's, 3236 NW Evangeline Thruway, June 29
Whataburger, 1845 W. Pinhook Rd., June 27
Whataburger, 1725 N. University Ave., June 30
Wing Stop, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, June 25, June 29
* Violators given verbal warnings