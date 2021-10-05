An arrest has been made in connection with a Thursday fatal shooting in Opelousas, according to KATC.
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the homicide, which happened on at 12:48 a.m. Thursday, according to the Opelousas Police Department.
The fatal shooting happened off of Creswell Lane in the Vista Village Shopping Center.
Police say they discovered a vehicle in the parking lot at the intersection of Creswell Lane and Edith Street with two people suffering gunshot wounds.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon told KATC he believes the 17-year-old is the shooter, but officers are looking for other people who may have been at the scene of the shooting.