A Jeanerette woman was arrested Tuesday after stabbing her boyfriend in the back during an argument, police say.
Keshyon Londo, 20, was arrested on a count of felony battery of a dating partner after Abbeville Police Department officers responded to the intersection of North State Street and South Hollingsworth Drive around 7:48 p.m. Tuesday and found a man suffering from a knife wound, Abbeville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a statement.
Investigators learned Londo and 21-year-old Kavian Broussard, of Abbeville, were arguing when the fight became physical, with both parties striking one another. Londo then allegedly took a knife from her purse and stabbed Broussard once in the lower back, Touchet said.
Londo was taken to the police department for booking, while Broussard was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Broussard will face a count of misdemeanor battery of a dating partner in Abbeville City Court for striking Londo during the altercation, the statement said.