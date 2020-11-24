Lafayette firefighters are investigating after a pair of rental homes on Carmel Drive were intentionally set on fire early Tuesday.
The fire department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Carmel Drive around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy smoke was coming from one of three vacant homes on a shared property when firefighters arrived and the home’s exterior was on fire. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and the home sustained minor fire damage, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Firefighters discovered a small fire in a second unsecured home on the property. Investigators determined both fires were intentionally set, he said.
Both of the homes were rental properties that had been vacant for roughly two weeks.
Anyone with information about the fires should contact Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or the Lafayette Fire Department at 337-291-8716.