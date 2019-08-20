School was canceled for students and teachers at Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary on Tuesday while sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate a domestic dispute that referenced the school.
Jennifer Gardner, Lafayette Parish School System chief administrative officer, said she couldn’t speak to the nature of the reference because of the ongoing investigation, but said school will reopen on Wednesday.
“While police are working on the investigation, we closed campus to ensure the safety of the kids. Safety is our number one priority,” Gardner said.
The school was placed on a soft lockdown Monday, with students attending classes and having regular meal service, she said. Tuesday they decided it was best to close the school to provide Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators more time to resolve the situation and ensure student safety.
A message was sent out to Baranco parents just before 7 a.m. notifying them of the cancellation, she said.
Gardner, district administrators and school administrators were at the Baranco campus Tuesday to ensure no parents missed the message and dropped their students off. Bus drivers also drove their normal routes to guarantee no children were left waiting for the bus, she said.
Baranco’s female kindergarten students were set to begin their first day Tuesday as part of the district’s staggered start for pre-K and kindergarten students. Male students are scheduled to have their first day Wednesday, and all students will come together Thursday for their first day as an entire class.
Gardner said Baranco principal Dawn Weimer would be in touch with kindergarten parents about any changes, but details about the possible schedule change were not currently available.