Fired Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin, briefly the department’s interim leader, will be returning to the force after the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted to overturn his termination and reinstate him on Wednesday.
The board initially held a vote to uphold Griffin’s termination, which failed 3-2, with board members Christina Olivier and Kenneth Boudreaux voting in favor and members Paul Mouton, Wayne Prejean and Micky Broussard voting against.
The board then voted unanimously to reinstate Griffin at his sergeant rank and amend his discipline to a 90-day suspension. The suspension timeline will be counted from the date of his termination on Jan. 21, and he’ll be granted back pay for the remaining days.
Griffin was terminated after an Internal Affairs investigator and Lafayette Consolidated Government Human Resources Director Rick Zeno determined Griffin lied repeatedly about sending sexual messages to a female subordinate officer during the course of a sexual harassment investigation.
The newly reinstated sergeant’s attorney, Allyson Melancon, said Griffin, a married father, “became panicked and embarrassed and didn’t tell the truth,” when confronted with inappropriate sexual behavior.
“The real issue was accountability and I think what Wayne did today was a hard thing. He humbled himself. He humbled himself before this board, before this community and he seeks to be forgiven by his department, by his family and by his community, and I have the utmost confidence that he will do just that,” Melancon said.
The investigation centered around sexual text messages shared between Griffin and a female subordinate officer, who the Acadiana Advocate has chosen not to name. The messages included requests for racy photos and statements like, “You put that thing on me you might be doing your own evals lol.”
After Griffin was named interim chief on Oct. 7, 2021, the woman confided in a peer about the messages. That officer then filed a report with human resources on Oct. 18, which triggered the investigation.
The woman said in interviews that she participated in the messages because she didn’t want to rock the boat and feared retaliation if she spurned the advances. She said Griffin’s advances also included in-person statements, per investigative reports.
“...she responded to Interim Chief Griffin in the manner that she did because she did not want to anger him and possibly jeopardize her position. She further advised that while she never informed him of her discomfort, she did feel uncomfortable,” the investigative report said.
The officer was not questioned during Wednesday’s hearing.
Griffin served as the department’s interim chief from Oct. 7 to Oct. 21, when he was put on leave at the beginning of the sexual harassment investigation. He was later demoted back to sergeant, then terminated on Jan. 21.
Interim Chief Monte Potier, with guidance from HR, ultimately elected to fire Griffin.
While Potier said he didn’t deem the exchanges sexual harassment, he did determine Griffin violated department policies regarding truthfulness, good behavior and inappropriate exchanges, per his termination letter.
At the beginning of Wednesday’s hearing, Griffin and his attorney acknowledged that he had lied about the text exchanges over the course of the investigation.
“I wasn’t forthright earlier. I had a lapse in judgment with my conduct and I performed in an unprofessional manner. When confronted, I offered a less than honest explanation and I apologize. What I did in this moment in my career, doesn’t reflect the man and law enforcement person I am. It doesn’t define my heart and does not define my character. I will not fail again,” Griffin said in a prepared statement to the board.
Melancon repeatedly characterized the texts as sexting between consenting adults.
Michael Corry, attorney for Lafayette Consolidated Government, honed in on Griffin’s dishonesty in the investigation, hammering home his repeated lies when provided opportunities to be upfront. Melancon repeatedly objected to Corry’s focus on the lies after Griffin acknowledged being dishonest.
Potier said Griffin’s poor judgment sending sexual messages to a subordinate was concerning, but his chief focus was his dishonesty.
Potier said the lying opened the door to Griffin’s credibility and the integrity of the department being undermined; he specifically cited concerns about Griffin’s history of dishonesty being used against him in court should he ever need to testify on behalf of a department case.
Melancon and board members questioned the severity of the discipline, asking what range of discipline was possible and if any other officers had been fired for lying in the past.
“We’ve never had a situation where we had the top law enforcement officer provide untruthful information,” Human Resources Director Rick Zeno said.