A Kaplan man was arrested Saturday following a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish that left several people injured.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I investigated a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 167 at Louisiana Highway 696 in Vermilion Parish.
According to a Troop I news release, John Greene, 67, of Kaplan, was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on DWI (1st offense), vehicular negligent injury (5 counts), reckless operation and no seat belt.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 39-year-old Andrew Reed of Abbeville was driving a 2007 Jeep Liberty southbound on Highway 167. The Jeep was struck in the rear by a southbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Greene. As a result, the Jeep ran off the the roadway to the right into a ditch and struck an embankment.
Reed was not wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. His front seat passenger and three juveniles seated in the rear of the vehicle were not wearing seat belts. One juvenile sustained critical injuries and the other three passengers sustained moderate injuries. All occupants of the Jeep were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Greene was not wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. Troopers suspected Greene was impaired at the time of the crash. According to the news release, he submitted a breath sample which showed a blood alcohol level of 0.115.
The crash remains under investigation.