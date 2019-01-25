Man convicted in rape, impregnation of 10-year-old girl
A Lafayette Parish jury convicted a 41-year-old man of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl, according to KATC.
Donald Griffin was convicted of first-degree rape Thursday and his sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 31, according to a press release from District Attorney Keith Stutes. Griffin faces a mandatory life sentence.
Acadia Sheriff investigating possible inappropriate conduct at Rayne High
Acadia Sheriff K.P. Gibson said detectives are investigating a complaint about alleged inappropriate conduct at Rayne High School, per reporting from KATC.
Gibson said the investigation is in the early stages and declined to say whether the inappropriate conduct was sexual in nature or not. He did say it involved a part-time employee or volunteer at the school.
No arrests have been made at this time, Gibson said.
Church Point teen accused of December robbery, shooting
A Church Point teen has been accused of a December attempted robbery and shooting that injured two people, according to KATC.
Joseph Casey Wildridge Jr., 17, was booked Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder and four counts of armed robbery in relation to a shooting and attempted robbery in Church Point’s Martin Luther King Park on Dec. 21, according to arrest reports. Two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, the report said.
Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a second suspect, also a juvenile, in relation to the incident.
Wildridge’s bond has been set at $450,000.