A missing 10-year-old girl from New Iberia has been found safe, authorities said Monday morning, and someone is in custody related to her disappearance.

Update: Sanitation worker leads police to missing girl

A representative from the New Iberia Police Department at 8 a.m. said the child is no longer missing. She was found in St. Martin Parish and is being evaluated by medical personnel, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police did not release the name of the person who was in custody or what charges they could face. (Update: Authorities say Michael R. Sereal is in custody.)

No other details were immediately available, including what led to the child's safe return.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for her Sunday night, saying they believed she was in imminent danger after they say she was abducted by a 33-year-old man.

The alert was issued statewide at 11:25 p.m. Sunday by Louisiana State Police. Authorities said the child was last seen getting into a sedan with Michael R. Sereal of New Iberia.

Sereal is a registered sex offender, according to a listing on Iberia Parish's registry. He was convicted in 2006 of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or 911.

Staff writer Julia Guilbeau contributed to this story.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove the child's name and photo.