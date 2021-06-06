Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning on Interstate 10 after multiple rounds of gunfire were fired into a vehicle traveling through Acadia Parish.
The shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near mile markers 85 and 86 as the victims were traveling to the Lafayette area after leaving an all-night establishment on West Second Street in Crowley, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson wrote in a news release.
The suspect vehicle pulled up on the side of the victims' vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the victims' vehicle, striking all three occupants, according to the preliminary investigation. The victims, who have not been identified by law enforcement, were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were unknown as of midday Sunday, Gibson said.
Detectives believe this is not a road rage incident. The incident remains under investigation.