A St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday and fired after investigators determined he stole a department fuel card and charged over $400 worth of gas for his personal vehicle, a department spokesperson said.
Christopher Wayne Spencer, 23, was booked on a count of theft, attempted unauthorized use of an access card and 13 counts of unauthorized use of an access card. His bond was set at $6,500, a statement from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said Spencer is accused of charging $408.50 worth of gas for his personal vehicle to the sheriff’s department card before he was caught. The theft began in July when Spencer swiped the fuel card while working at the St. Landry Parish Jail.
Spencer used the card 13 times in a 41-day period before he was caught, Thibodeaux’s release said.
The card was flagged Aug. 13 when Spencer attempted to fuel his personal vehicle and the transaction was denied. A sheriff’s office administrator was notified of the failed transaction and deputies were dispatched to the fueling station to determine who was using the card. An investigation into Spencer was launched Friday, the statement said.
Investigators said Spencer admitted the actions in an interview Tuesday, the release said.
“This was very troubling to me that one of my own would steal from the taxpayers and my office. I am the steward of your taxes and if it takes me arresting one of my own for theft, I will,” Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a Wednesday statement. “Checks and balances are conducted by my supervisors who noticed the transactions did not coincide with our department units and mileage.”