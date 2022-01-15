Thirty-four people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2021.

The deaths marked a 47% rise over 2020, when at least 23 homicides were investigated by area law enforcement agencies.

The victims ranged from two 14-year-old girls shot in separate incidents to a 59-year-old man who died after being struck and injured during an attempted robbery.

Below is a list of the lives lost to violence or criminal fatal overdoses in 2021.

+3 Lafayette homicides rose 47% in 2021; here's what's behind the increase The number of homicides committed in Lafayette Parish rose from 2020 to 2021, driven primarily by a bump in homicides within the city, which f…

January 14

Derrick Williams, 25, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Ninth Street. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the area around 10:15 a.m. and learned Williams had been taken to a hospital by an acquaintance after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen, where he later died, the department said in a statement.

The 25-year-old’s death is the only 2021 homicide in the city of Lafayette that remains open. Sgt. Stephen Bajat, leader of the violent crimes squad, said detectives had exhausted existing leads and are hopeful someone with information will come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

At the time, surveillance footage captured the suspect fleeing the area while wearing a blue and white or camouflage style shirt, white jogger pants with a black vertical stripe, a black beanie and dark colored shoes.

“To know Duce was to love him,” Williams’ obituary read.

+4 Gun violence focus of new task force formed by Sheriff, Lafayette Police The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Police Department are launching a special Violent Crime Task Force aimed at addressing gun…

February 4

Leo Jack, 32, was found stabbed to death inside an apartment unit at 701 S. College Condominiums on South College Road after family members conducted a wellness check when they were unable to contact Jack, the Lafayette Police Department said.

Cody Guccione, 30, was arrested and later indicted by a grand jury on a count of second-degree murder in Jack’s death.

“‘Yola’ as he was affectionately known, was a genuine person whose smile would light up any room. He had a giving spirit and had a way of making everyone laugh,” Jack’s obituary said.

March 9

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a domestic murder-suicide in the 200 block of Mills Street in Scott. Scott Police Department officers found the girl and her father, 51-year-old Kendall Boudreaux, deceased from gunshot wounds inside their residence. Kellie Boudreaux, 47, was also injured, police said.

The teenager, identified as Kynlie Boudreaux in an obituary, was a lifelong dancer and student at L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy, where she was memorialized with a butterfly garden on campus, per the L.J. Alleman Parent-Teacher Club.

Family leaning on faith after Scott father and daughter killed in murder-suicide, mother injured Community members and loved ones are grieving after a Scott woman was injured and her daughter killed before her husband committed suicide Tue…

April 9

John Mitchell Sinegal Jr., 23, was fatally shot following a basketball game at Bourgeois Park on Cajundome Boulevard and succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Lt. Darren Zachary testified during a court appearance that evidence pointed to an argument between another player and at least two of the suspects escalating into gunfire that fatally wounded Sinegal.

Tyquan Marshall, 23, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of second-degree murder in Sinegal’s death and has also been charged by the 15h Judicial District Attorney’s Office with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count of carrying a firearm in a firearm free school zone.

Jayvien Mallery, 20, was also arrested on one count each of principal to second-degree murder and carrying a firearm on school property and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Zykeivrik Narcisse, 21, was arrested on a count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.

Neither has been formally charged in the case yet, online court records show.

Details emerge in basketball court shooting at Bourgeois Park that left one Lafayette man dead A preliminary hearing for a defendant accused in the Bourgeois Park shooting death of a 23-year-old Lafayette man shed new light on what witne…

April 11

James Patrick Bertrand Jr., 59, died after being hospitalized in critical condition for nearly two weeks after he was punched during an attempted robbery outside a business in the 600 block of East Kaliste Saloom Road, the Lafayette Police Department said.

Robert Chandler, 40, was arrested in the case and indicted by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in Bertrand’s death.

“James was a strong servant of the Lord and was honored to serve as a mission’s pastor throughout the states…Active in his community, James loved to witness and share his faith openly with everyone. He was an avid golfer and liked being outdoors,” Bertrand’s obituary read.

April 12

Samer Tobeh, 49, died after suffering injuries when a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Louisiana Avenue escalated into violence. The Lafayette Police Department said a road rage incident occurred in traffic and when Tobeh and the suspect, Kirk Bourque, pulled over a verbal altercation started.

Bourque, 55, is accused of punching Tobeh, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on the concrete shoulder of the road. The husband and father of three was hospitalized at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center until he died May 3 from his injuries, his obituary said.

The accused was charged with manslaughter and second-degree battery in Tobeh’s death.

“He leaves a legacy of love and will be forever remembered for his innocent and peaceful spirit, as well his family’s giving and generosity throughout the community of Lafayette,” Tobeh’s obituary read.

Griffin out as interim Lafayette Police Chief as LCG begins search for new leadership Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin, on administrative leave after a sexual harassment allegation, will not return to the chief role …

May 2

Nakia Solomon, 19, of Breaux Bridge, was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Ambroise Street and succumbed to his injuries after being taken to an area hospital in what investigators believe was an afternoon ambush shooting by an acquaintance.

Gavin Brendale Randle, 21, of Lafayette, was indicted by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge in Solomon’s death and a charge of felony illegal discharge of a firearm.

May 4

Joseph Oliver LaPrairie, IV, 28, died from a fatal overdose in the 100 block of East Kaliste Saloom Road, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Elies Charles, 33, was arrested in connection with LaPrairie’s death and indicted by a grand jury on a count of second-degree murder.

“Joe Oliver came into this world on August 25, 1992, during Hurricane Andrew. From there on he was referred to as our 'hurricane baby,' fierce and determined,” his obituary said. “Joe Oliver maintained a deep and abiding faith throughout his life, often attending daily mass. He was rarely seen without his scapular. He led a Christ-centered life, with his daughter Livi Jane and his family at the heart of it.”

After Odinet scandal, special election for Lafayette City Court judge is set for Nov. 8 The special election for Division A of Lafayette City Court judge is set for Nov. 8, the same day as the U.S. Senate race, Lafayette Parish Cl…

May 15

Jennifer Hurst, 18, was found slumped inside a vehicle in the 300 block of McDonald Street after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Hurst was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Lucas Williams, 19, of Scott, identified as a current or former boyfriend of Hurst’s, turned himself over to police in the case and was later indicted by a grand jury on a count of second-degree murder in her death.

Hurst was a 2020 graduate of Northside High School and a student at Louisiana College in Pineville, her obituary said.

May 19

Kevin Amador, 16, was shot during an attempted robbery in the 1700 block of Eraste Landry Road. The teen was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the yard of a residence and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Igor Fernando Castellanos Tejada, 23, was arrested in Amador’s death and later indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder in the teenager’s slaying and domestic abuse aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery against another victim.

+6 'Heal this community:' Former Judge Jules Edwards runs for Lafayette city court after Odinet scandal Retired District Court Judge Jules Edwards on Wednesday announced his bid to fill the vacant judge seat in Lafayette city court that was held …

May 19

Robert Hebert, 43, was shot and killed in the 1800 block of East Simcoe Street during was police described as an argument that escalated into violence. A second person, believed to be a bystander, also suffered a non-life-threatening injury during the shooting, KATC reported.

Nakeea Senegal, 28, was arrested in the case and indicted by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in Hebert’s death.

Hebert enjoyed playing chess, video gaming, making music and hanging out with his family, his loved ones wrote in his obituary.

“Robert was a loving son, father, brother, and uncle. He loved his family, especially all the kids and would do anything to protect them no matter what,” his obituary said.

June 10

Zaria Faith Garry, 14, was shot in the 1100 block of North Pierce Street after what police described as an altercation or argument with another teen. Her parents said she was at a friend’s house to practice a dance routine after earning a spot on the Lafayette Dazzlers Dance Team when the shooting happened. She died at an area hospital after being placed on life support.

Nathan Arceneaux, 16, was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in Zaria’s death.

Her parents, Raymond and Brandy Garry, remembered Zaria as a Daddy’s girl who was a smart, hardworking and committed student-athlete who loved to scour every beauty shop in town as she dreamed of becoming a beautician. She was excited to move from middle school to her freshman year at Northside High School – a dream that was cut short.

“Parents couldn’t ask for a better daughter,” her father said.

+13 Lafayette family left with questions after fatal shooting of 14-year-old 'Daddy's girl' Brandy and Raymond Garry thought they’d spend the final weeks of summer preparing their 14-year-old daughter Zaria for her first day of high s…

June 27

Brandon Arnold, 19, and Xavier Batiste, 19, were killed in a shooting in the Waffle House parking lot at 1800 North University Avenue.

Lafayette Police Department investigators found Arnold, a Waffle House employee, deceased in the restaurant’s parking lot and Batiste suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a nearby vehicle. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Investigators said evidence suggested an attempted robbery prompted the shooting.

Dejaun Clay, 23, turned himself over to authorities and was arrested on counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of counterfeit drugs and felon in possession of a gun.

He has not yet been formally charged in the case; his attorney has requested a sanity commission evaluate Clay to determine if he is capable of understanding proceedings and the claims against him, per online court records.

Suspect arrested in double homicide outside Lafayette Waffle House; victims identified The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victims in a Sunday night shooting outside Waffle House on North University Avenue and a su…

July 11

Ja’Nya Hebert, 16, was shot once in the back while sitting in a vehicle in the 200 block of Harrington Drive. Investigators said teens opened fire during an altercation in the street, and Ja’Nya was not an intended target.

Her family remembered the teen as an energetic, outspoken and loving girl who had a talent and passion for dance and performing. The Northside High School rising junior was “smart, intelligent, bright,” her grandmother Cathy Hebert Broussard said. “Everybody loved her and everybody said kind things about Ja’Nya.”

Two 16 year olds and a 15 year old have been arrested in Ja’Nya’s death, the Lafayette Police Department reported.

+9 ‘It hurts’: Loved ones remember loving, energetic 16-year-old girl killed in Lafayette shooting “My baby was loved,” Kysha Mouton sobbed as family, schoolmates and community members crowded East Clinton Street on Friday night to honor her…

July 18

Travis Murff, 54, died after being stabbed during an argument in the 500 block of Berlin Street. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies found Murff lying on his back with a severe cut to his left leg, after which he was taken to a local hospital, where he died, the agency said.

Crystal Ainsworth, 42, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in Murff’s death.

July 23

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Kennedy Mouton Sr., 57, was fatally stabbed in the 400 block of South Saint Antoine Street. Family members said the suspect, 28-year-old Troinathan Woods, is the nephew of Mouton’s girlfriend and the altercation happened at the home she and Mouton shared.

Woods was indicted by a grand jury on a count of second-degree murder in Mouton’s death.

Mouton, a father of six and grandfather to 17, was remembered by family members as an easygoing and funny man who worked hard at his janitorial work to provide for his family.

+2 Family of murdered Lafayette grandfather left reeling: 'So that's the reason he didn't call' Family and friends said a final farewell Saturday to 57-year-old Kennedy Mouton Sr., a Lafayette man who was the victim of a fatal stabbing on…

July 24

Clifton Williams, 30, was shot and killed while driving in the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway. Williams was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his vehicle and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Sgt. Bajat of the Lafayette Police Department said evidence points to the shooting being a misidentification killing; the accused mistook Williams’ vehicle for their intended target, he said.

Brendell Clay, 18, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of first-degree murder in Williams’ death, while 23, year-old Jason Pradia Jr., 19-year-old Zaveon Willis and 17-year-old Wilbert Willis were each indicted on a charge of principal to first-degree murder.

July 25

Vontré Broussard, 21, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walgreens at North University Avenue and Gloria Switch Road in Carencro, the Carencro Police Department said.

Kendall Leopaul, 20, was arrested in the case and has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder in Broussard’s death, attempted first-degree murder against another victim, assault by drive-by shooting and three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

“Vontré was known for his unforgettable smile. He had a bubbly spirit. Always was happy. Had the ability to make friends with any and everybody. Never hesitated to jump in a photo with you. Vontré was an entertainer. He loved to dance and had a passion for music, in which he wrote his own songs,” his obituary said.

+7 Lafayette concert turns fatal in shootout involving officer One person was killed and at least one other person was injured after a massive shootout early Sunday morning outside of a Lafayette nightclub.

August 8

Dashawn Batiste, 22, of Breaux Bridge, was shot and killed during a shooting spree at The District nightclub at 4607 Johnston Street.

Louisiana State Police, who investigated the shooting, said gunfire erupted among a group in the club’s parking lot following a concert. An off-duty Lafayette Police Department officer working security for the event responded. When he approached the group and gave orders, he was shot at and in turn fired his weapon, investigators said.

Sgt. Bajat with the Lafayette Police Department said the shooting is currently considered a justifiable homicide.

August 11

Jordan Porter, 29, was fatally wounded after Broussard Police Department investigators say an argument with his sister ended in gunfire.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 400 block of East Monroe Street and found Porter suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was hospitalized for a week at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, his obituary said.

Justise Harrison, 20, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in Porter’s death. Investigators say the siblings were engaged in an argument that evolved into a physical fight, and at one point Harrison retrieved a firearm and shot her brother in the abdomen.

Formal charges have not yet been filed against Harrison in the case, per court records.

Lafayette DA's office reviewing contract with Youngsville consultant arrested on drug charges The 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is reviewing its contract with a pre-trial intervention consultant after the Youngsville man was …

August 21

Brianna Berard, 20, was fatally shot in the 200 block of West Foch Street. Lafayette officers found Berard lying in the driveway of a residence with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Sgt. Bajat said evidence pointed to Berard being caught in the crossfire of a nearby altercation.

Officers followed a vehicle leaving the area after the shooting to a nearby hospital and detained three suspects, one of whom was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Emmanuel Hebert, 29, one of the vehicle’s occupants, was arrested and later indicted by a grand jury on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and manslaughter in Berard’s death.

“Taking care of others was one of her passions,” her family wrote in Berard’s obituary.

September 17

Christopher Williams, 36, was found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle in the 200 block of Seafood Lane. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said evidence suggested Williams was killed during a drug deal and robbery.

Three suspects have been arrested in his death: 20-year-old Lason Edmond on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, 34-year-old Brian Derousselle on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice and a 17-year-old on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

They’re awaiting formal charges in Williams’ death, court records show.

“Christopher brought love, compassion and laughter to many, a long-time family, friend and mentor (Patrick Celestine, Sr.) expressed it best, when he said, "That was my boy, anything I needed he did it without me asking, he did more for me than most, he respected my home, he was a good child, yes, that's my boy!’” his obituary said.

Family sues Lafayette PD, LCG claiming officers used excessive force against teen twins A Lafayette family is suing the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Consolidated Government and individual officers over excessive force cl…

September 25

Devon Johnson, 33, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Marigny Circle. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies found Johnson unresponsive at the scene and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Lawrence Hunter, 24, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in Johnson’s death. Online court records suggest he has not yet been formally charged in the case.

September 26

Rashawn Broussard, 26, was fatally shot in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street. Sgt. Bajat with the Lafayette Police Department said evidence pointed to a fight between Broussard and the suspect Bryson George, 21, preceding the shooting.

George was arrested on a count of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder of a second victim in the case. He remains in custody at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. George has not yet been formally charged in the homicide, online court records show.

September 30

The remains of Cecil Wayne Gray, 48, were discovered in a burn pile in the 300 block of Burbank Road.

Three suspects were arrested in Gray’s death – Mitchell David Lemaire, 58; Sarah Jayne Johnson, 32; and Randall Figard, 38 – but only Lemaire and Johnson have been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder in Gray’s death. Figard has not yet been formally charged in the case, per online court records.

“Wayne loved his children and grandchildren and family more than anything…Wayne was not a saint but he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was a jack of all trades and a master of none. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends,” his loved ones wrote in his obituary.

Final suspect in Daisy Lynn Landry disappearance case pleads guilty to obstruction More than four years after Lafayette 18-year-old Jacquelyn ‘Daisy Lynn’ Landry went missing, the final suspect in her death and disappearance …

October 3

Shayne Burke, 21, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Peach Street and succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.

Abram Landry, 20, was arrested in the case on a count of second-degree murder. He remains in custody at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and has not yet been formally charged in Burke’s death, per online records.

“Shayne enjoyed making music and playing basketball. But above all else, he loved his family and was very protective of them and always concerned about their wellbeing. Shayne was a good person, and we are extremely grateful for the memories we have of times spent together with him,” his family wrote in his obituary.

October 6

Denise Williams, 56, was fatally shot in the 100 block of Essie Street. Sgt. Bajat said evidence suggests Williams, who was shot after opening her front door, was not the intended target; another individual in the household was, he said.

Brian Babineaux, 53, was arrested in the case on a count of second-degree murder. He has not been formally charged in the case yet, per online court records.

October 7

Ricardo Dixon, 39, was shot and killed during what police say was an attempted apartment robbery in the 300 block of Vieux Orleans Circle. The case is currently categorized as a justifiable homicide and no arrests have been made in his death, Sgt. Bajat with the Lafayette Police Department said.

October 8

Keyon Alex, 30, was killed in an ambush shooting at a car wash at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard. A neighbor said bystanders who attempted to help Alex found him lying a few feet from a red Jeep parked at a vacuuming station. The woman said a vehicle was seen rushing away from the area after gunfire erupted.

Edward Edmond, 27, was apprehended in Houston and arrested on a count of second-degree murder in Alex’s death. He has not yet been formally charged in the case, per online court records.

“He loved being a father to his boys, who now call him their ‘Big Star in the sky.’ He was always there with advice for his loved ones and was protective over anyone he cared for. Keyon will be remembered for his fun-loving nature and his ability to keep everyone laughing,” his family wrote in his obituary.

October 17

Jacob Perry, 32, was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

Marco Andrus, 24, is accused of pulling out a firearm and shooting Perry during an argument. He was booked on counts of second-degree murder and soliciting a prostitute; investigators believe prostitution was at the center of the men’s argument, Bajat said.

Andrus has not yet been formally charged in Perry’s death.

October 23

JonTerez Broussard, 20, died in an area hospital after fatally overdosing on fentanyl-laced drugs in the 500 block of Jefferson Street. A family video from Broussard’s funeral has gone viral on TikTok, which the family has leveraged to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced recreational drugs.

Damien Bernard, 25, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in her death. Bernard is accused of supplying Broussard with the drugs that led to her death. Broussard was unaware the drugs contained fentanyl at the time of use, investigators say.

Bernard has not yet been formally charged in the case, per online court records.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette student was remembered in her obituary as a “renegade” and “a self-directed authority who was infinitely passionate and tenacious about getting what she wanted.”

December 8

Diondre Williams, 21, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the corner of Gustave and Leon streets in Broussard. He was provided emergency medical aid by Broussard Police Department officers until emergency medical personnel arrived, but died at the scene, the agency said.

Jamiah Celestine, 18, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in Williams’ death. Celestine has not yet been formally charged in the case, per online court records.

December 26

Keionna Menard, 25, was shot and killed in the 200 block of Town Homes Loop. Officers responded to reports of an aggravated battery by shooting and found Menard deceased and a second victim suffering from critical injuries.

Sgt. Bajat with the Lafayette Police Department said evidence suggests an armed robbery by an acquaintance led to the shooting. Denerius Celestine, 21, has been identified as a suspect and faces arrest in the case, he said.