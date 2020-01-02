Ian Howard on Thursday notified a Lafayette Parish judge that he will plead insanity in his trial on three attempted murder charges, and in doing so waived his right to a jury trial.

Howard is also accused of murdering Lafayette Police officer Michael Middlebrook on the same night in October 2017 that he allegedly shot three others at a Moss Street convenience store. The Middlebrook case will be tried separately, after the attempted murder charges.

District Attorney Keith Stutes’ office will seek the death penalty in the murder case.

The notice filed Thursday claims Howard suffers from an "untreated severe mental illness," and that he was "psychotic" at the time of the shootings. Howard was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in January 2017 after police picked him up near a grocery store while responding to a theft call.

Police found Howard running back and forth, claiming the FBI wanted to kill him. He was taken to the University Hospital and Clinics emergency room, where he was then referred for inpatient treatment. After an evaluation at an unnamed treatment facility, however, Howard "was found not to meet the criteria for involuntary admission and was released."

The first trial date was pushed back to July 13, with a verdict rendered by Judge Jules Edwards. Defense lawyer Stephen Singer with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center said the defense would seek no further delays, barring an unforeseen disaster such as a hurricane.

Howard’s waiver of his right to a jury trial mooted unresolved defense motions concerning Louisiana’s jury laws. The defense’s motion to hold the trial in a different venue also became irrelevant.

Those questions could resurface in the murder trial, however, since Howard will not have the option of waiving a jury a trial in that case.

The notice filed Thursday provides new details about what happened on Oct. 1, 2017 at the Big Boy convenience store. Howard had driven the store with a friend, who went inside while Howard waited in the car. Howard then got out and shot a person in the parking lot, "without provocation" and "for no apparent reason," the notice states. He then fired a shot into the store, striking an employee.

"From all appearances, the incident is entirely motiveless," the notice states.

Howard then drove away and returned several times. He finally parked across the street and accompanied a responding officer, Middlebrook, to the entrance. Howard did not at this point have the gun from the first two shootings, the notice states, but he grabbed a gun out of the store manager's hand and shot Middlebrook. He then exchanged gunfire with another officer, who suffered a non-fatal wound.

The notice also says Howard was incapable of determining right from wrong. In pleading "not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity," Howard's lawyers are tasked with showing not only that Howard suffered mental illness at the time of the alleged offenses, but also that the illness clouded Howard's moral judgment.

Howard purchased an AR-15 rifle in January 2017, three days after his release from the emergency room, according to previous court testimony by law enforcement agents who searched Howard's apartment. He bought another gun -- the Smith and Wesson pistol he used to shoot the person in the parking lot and the first store employee -- less than a month later.

Howard's co-workers at a south Lafayette restaurant complained to police about three weeks before the convenience store shootings that Howard was making violent threats against them. This included texting a picture of a dead person with "his brains blown out" to a supervisor, according to a police report. The employees did not press charges, and police response was limited to instructing Howard to stop the threats in a voicemail.

Howard talked about "'demons' and purchasing drugs, which he referred to as 'light'" in the hours prior to the shootings, according to the notice, which says his friends were so alarmed by this behavior that they recorded the conversations and urged him to get help.

One of his neighbors previously told the Advocate that, on the night of the shooting, Howard hurriedly sped out of the parking lot at their Tulane Avenue apartment building near the campus of University of Louisiana-Lafayette. Prior to taking his friend to the convenience store, Howard "appeared at the home of a complete stranger," the notice states.

"The owner of the house, who had never met Mr. Howard before, state to law enforcement that Mr. Howard did not seem to realize what house he was at and Mr. Howard appeared to believe he was speaking to someone else," the notice states.

