A man who initially evaded arrest by barricading himself inside an Abbeville residence was taken into custody early Friday morning, officials said.
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was attempting to serve warrants for 42-year-old John Micah Leblanc on Thursday when he evaded deputies and barricaded himself inside a home on Thomas Street in Abbeville to prevent his capture, sheriff’s office public information officer Eddie Langlinais said in a statement.
Booking records show Leblanc’s listed address is in the 800 block of Thomas Street.
Leblanc was wanted on warrants for failure to appear for a probation revocation hearing for possession of cocaine, failure to appear for trial for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for arraignment for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and another probation and parole warrant.
The sheriff’s office’s special response team was brought in to negotiate “ a peaceful surrender,” with assistance from the Abbeville Police Department, Lafayette Police Department and Louisiana State Police, the spokesperson said.
Leblanc was taken into custody early Friday morning without incident, Langlinais said.