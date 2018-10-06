One teen was killed and two others were seriously injured after an allegedly drunken driver crashed into their vehicle Friday in St. Martin Parish, State Police said Saturday.
Three teenage girls were driving north on La. 70 about 9:40 p.m. Friday, when Brandon Clausen, 24, of Clark, South Dakota, drove into oncoming traffic and struck their vehicle, State Police spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Destiny Boyd, 16, of Napoleonville, died Saturday from her injuries in a Baton Rouge hospital. She had been riding in the front passenger seat. The driver, Darian Gros, 17, suffered moderate injuries. The back passenger, an unnamed 16-year-old girl, was seriously injured.
Clausen had a blood-alcohol content of 0.179 percent several hours after the crash, Gossen said. In Louisiana, a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving.
Clausen, who was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, suffered minor injuries.
Clausen faces charges of driving left of center, no seat belt, driving while impaired, vehicular negligent injuring, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and vehicular homicide. He was booked in St. Martin Parish Jail.