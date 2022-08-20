A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office correctional deputy was arrested on malfeasance in office after investigators say he traded female inmates contraband food in exchange for lewd favors.
Eddie Taylor, 33, of Opelousas, was arrested Tuesday on a count of malfeasance in office for prohibited sexual conduct with persons in the custody and supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Investigators received a report about officer misconduct at the parish jail on Aug. 13 and determined Taylor “provided female offenders with unapproved food items with an understanding that various sexual acts and displays of lewd behavior would be exchanged in a ‘quid pro quo’ arrangement,” the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Taylor was captured on jail surveillance video on several occasions bringing different inmates food and then requesting they perform sexual acts.
On Aug. 12, cameras captured Taylor bringing food to a female offender and telling her he’d been in touch with her family and would be providing her bail funds. On the following day, he again brought the woman food, then “suggested that she perform a lewd sexual act,” the statement said.
Surveillance video showed Taylor providing food to several female offenders on the evening of Aug. 14, then returning during the early morning hours of Aug. 15 to watch through a woman’s cell window as she performed a sexual act inside the cell, investigators said.
If convicted of malfeasance in office, Taylor’s P.O.S.T. certification, an employment requirement for law enforcement officers in the state, would be automatically revoked, according to state law.