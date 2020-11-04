A 27-year-old Abbeville man has been charged with murder following a Tuesday shooting.
About 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Abbeville Police Department responded to 411 Kibbe St. in reference to a call about shots being fired in the area, according to Lt. Jonathan Touchet, spokesperson for the Department.
Upon arrival, officers discovered several people had been shot including a 16-year-old boy from Abbeville, Touchet said in a prepared statement. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.
Detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Ryheem Veney for the charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Veney was located and arrested on the warrant.
The homicide investigation is active and ongoing, with more arrests expected in this case, according to Touchet.