A shooting in downtown Lafayette early Sunday morning left 12 people injured, including the suspect, Lafayette Police told The Acadiana Advocate.
LPD spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the suspect is in critical condition, while the other 11 people involved suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized in a local hospital.
Lafayette police responded to shots being fired around 1:43 a.m., in the area of the 500 block of Jefferson Street. Once on scene officers engaged the suspect who was shooting at other individuals who have not been identified. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department has been called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.