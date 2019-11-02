A Ville Platte man was killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler near Ruston on Friday.
Trevor Trahan, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the intersection of La. 33 and La. 822 by the Lincoln Parish Coroner’s Office. Trahan was struck head-on when the driver of a 2015 International 18-wheeler swerved to avoid a stopped Toyota Yaris and veered into oncoming traffic about 5 p.m., a statement from Louisiana State Police said.
The driver of the 18-wheeler, 25-year-old Dustin Lehman, was traveling north on La. 33 while Trahan was traveling south. Lehman sideswiped the Toyota while swerving, and he and the driver were both taken to an area hospital with injuries, troopers said.
All three drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash.
Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be analyzed, the release said.