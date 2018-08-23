A 24-year-old Breaux Bridge man was convicted this week in Lafayette Parish of raping a young girl.
A jury Tuesday found 24-year-old Michael Cochran guilty of first-degree rape, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release, which says the girl was 6 years old. Court records indicate the offense occurred in October 2010 on the victim’s 5th birthday.
Neither the news release nor the indictment says where the offense occurred, but Cochran faces two more first-degree rape counts in St. Martin Parish, according to the news release.
Cohran was arrested in 2016, following an investigation by the Lafayette Police Department and the Breaux Bridge Police Department.