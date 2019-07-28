An Abbeville man died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Vermilion Parish.
Torlin Williams, 54, of Abbeville, has been identified as the victim, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police Troop I.
The fatal crash happened just before 2 a.m. on La. 14 west of Odilon Road in Vermilion Parish.
Williams was traveling west through a curve on La. 14 in a 2017 Nissan Maxima when his vehicle crossed the center line and entered into the path of Starlet Rodrigue, who was traveling east on La. 14 in a 2019 Toyota Camry, according to the initial investigation by state police.
The Maxima was split apart during the crash, and Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The wreckage was too severe to determine if Williams was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Rodrigue and a passenger, both who were properly restrained, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.