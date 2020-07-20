The Opelousas Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured, making it the fourth shooting in the city in just three days.
Police say the incident occurred just after 3 a.m. Monday, in the 1300 block of Statesman Road, KATC reports.
One person was shot several times and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to police.
No suspect or other details were made available.
Over the weekend, Opelousas Police investigated three shootings that they believe to be related, Chief Martin McClendon confirmed.
One person was shot just after 8 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Lincoln and Redmon Streets, McClendon said. The victim was transported to a Lafayette hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
He said this shooting may be in retaliation to two shootings that took place early Saturday morning, including one that injured a 10-year-old boy while he slept on North Oak Street.
Two people, one of whom is a minor, were arrested in connection to that shooting, McClendon said.
Willie Dominick III, 36, is facing two charges of attempted second-degree murder and one charge of felon in possession of a firearm, while a 14-year-old juvenile is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder. The juvenile was transported to a detention center in Monroe.
A woman was also shot earlier Saturday while a passenger inside a vehicle on Lincoln Street.