Two people are dead after a small plane crashed on a levee Wednesday, KATC reports.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed the deaths of the two people. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said only the two people, the pilot and a passenger, were in the aircraft at the time of the crash.
Lunsford said the single-engine Quicksilver Ultralight crashed on a levee of the Atchafalaya Basin around 12:15 p.m. under unknown circumstances. The FAA will release the plane’s tail number after investigators verify it, he said.
FAA investigators are on their way to the accident site, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be the lead agency in the investigation, Lunsford said.