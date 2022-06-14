New Iberia Police Department arrested Tuesday a man in correlation with the shooting that killed a 37-year-old Lafayette woman Friday night, Lafayette PD said in a news release.
Deputies apprehended and arrested Jason Provost, Sr., who had an active arrest warrant stemming from the homicide that occurred in Lafayette on June 10.
According to a preliminary investigation, deputies with the Lafayette PD responded to the 100 block of Gilman Street Friday night. Once they arrived on the scene, they found the victim, 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Faulk, of Lafayette, died from an apparent gunshot wound.
Provost was booked and charged with second-degree murder at the Iberia Parish Jail, police said.