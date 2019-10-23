Four Lafayette residents were indicted in the June kidnapping of a man, court records show.
Summer Lemaire, 19; Cameron Strother, 19; Javin Landry, 20; and Donovan King, 25, were all indicted by a Lafayette Parish grand jury on Wednesday. They're all facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping, records show.
They're accused in connection with a June 20 incident that happened on Rue Royale — where Lemaire, Strother and Landry live. City Police say a man said he was invited to an apartment by a friend, and when he arrived, the people there robbed and kidnapped him at gunpoint. He told police several men took his belongings, police say.
Lemaire was arrested in July but is no longer at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, records show. Strother, Landry and King all are still being held at LPCC.
They all were initially booked by police with aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery.
If convicted of the aggravated kidnapping charge, they face a mandatory life sentence.